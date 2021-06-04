Blueberry Jam Concert In Nacogdoches

The Texas Blueberry festival events start Saturday June 5th. There will be a lot of smaller events going on in Nacogdoches culminating with the actual festival on Saturday June 12th, 2021. Things will get started at Millard's Crossing Historic Village. They are expanding their usual one night event into an entire week of berry, er um, very special events.

Things kick off with the Texas Blueberry Festival Pageant inside their Chapel this Saturday June 5th. Reeds Fish and More is cooking lunch from 11am-2pm.

Have you tried Goat Yoga? I'm not talking about the 'greatest of all time' yoga, this is the farm animal variety. This Sunday June 6th you can watch I guess, because this event is sold out. Better luck next year.

Monday June 7th from 12n-4pm they will teach you how to make old fashioned blueberry jams, jellies and pickles. Tuesday June 8th you can stop in and see blueberry inspired textiles. Wednesday June 9th Milk + Honey Baking Co. will be there from 1-3pm teaching you how to decorate cupcakes.

Thursday June 10th things really get going with a craft market, and the Blueberry Jam. There will be 3-4 stages with live performances. There will also be food trucks and artisan vendors. Admission will be just $5 per person. You can get them in advance of the event.

Naca Valley and the Fredonia Brewery will be there serving drinks during the jam event. Pets on a leash are welcome, no coolers or outside alcohol will be allowed.

Blueberry Band Jam

Seylon Stills, 6 to 7 pm

Randy C Moore, 7 to 10 pm

Enrique Munguia, 6 to 8 pm

Ryan Paul Davis, 8 to 10 pm

The Gypsy Jamm Band, 6 to 7 pm

Tammy and Stuart Anderson, 7 to 8 pm

Tyler Dhone, 8 to 10 pm

Heart of the Pines Chorus, 7 to 8 pm

Vendors:

Vendors: One Made Goods

Christy Hill Embroidery

An Orange Slice

First Light Workshop

Trish's Sassy VIP Nails

Doodlebug's Design

Rainy Day Creations

Fire House Art Collective

Smoke and Moon Creations

Celestial Sunflower Shop

Emily Sabrsula Arts

Woven Treasures

Food:

Naca Valley Vineyard

Fredonia Brewery

Rice Queen Street Food

Chambers Smokehouse