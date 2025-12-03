From an early age, many kids become fascinated with bridges. And why not? They are fascinating and fun to build with LEGO. Did you know that the oldest bridge in Texas was built in 1891? That's an old bridge.

The Bluff Dale Suspension Bridge in Texas was built in 1891. It is the oldest cable-stayed suspension bridge in the state, and now it has been labelled as "endangered" due to how fragile it has become.

Bluff Dale Suspension Bridge: The Oldest in Texas

In its heyday, the bridge was bustling with horses and buggies crossing the Paluxy River. As Texans and Americans alike began using cars, for which it was never built to hold, it became obsolete, and a newer bridge built for much heavier cars and trucks replaced it in 1933.

It spans U.S. Route 377, which was formerly known as Texas State Highway 10.

Thankfully, the old bridge was never torn down; to this day, you can still see this relic of the past alongside its newer modern counterpart. And even though you can no longer drive on it, you are still able to walk across it.

If you've never seen it before and are interested in exploring this piece of Texas history, you'll want to do it sooner rather than later. The Bluff Dale Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and was officially closed to vehicular traffic in 1989.

While there is little doubt that the state of Texas would love to maintain it, unfortunately, it's just too costly. And now, due to its age and fragility, this bridge is considered "endangered." If you're up for it, you will find the bridge on Berry's Creek Road in Bluff Dale, Texas.

