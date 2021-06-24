Bodacious BBQ Closing Tyler Location but Re-Opening Another

Bodacious BBQ is one of the best BBQ stops in not only East Texas, but in Texas. The original restaurant started in Longview and grew to many other East Texas cities throughout the years. Over the last week, there has been some sad but also some happy news to come from Bodacious BBQ.

We'll start with the sad news. Bodacious BBQ announced on Facebook that the Green Acres shopping center location in Tyler would be closing. All operations would move to the existing location at the corner of 155 and Loop 323. Their reason for the closure is it was time to consolidate some operations which would in turn provide better service to Tyler. Sad to hear, yes, but their store at the corner of 155 and Loop 323 is pretty damn good.

Now for the happy news, in September of 2020, a fire started at the Bodacious BBQ location on 6th Street in Longview. The fire did major damage to the roof, kitchen and pit. After almost ten months of rebuilding, the 6th Street location reopened yesterday (June 23) to a huge line of customers. The restaurant will have new hours as well, Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bodacious BBQ has been serving East Texas since 1968 when Roland Lindsey opened his first restaurant in Longview. Lindsey learned to work the pits in his dad's BBQ joints in the Dallas area. Bodacious BBQ has three locations in Longview along with a location in Kilgore, Tyler, Hallsville, Gladewater, Winnsboro and Arlington.

Keep on supporting one of the best BBQ stops in all of East Texas. I need to stop by for a sloppy joe now. Yum!

