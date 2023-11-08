A popular BBQ hot spot in Tyler, Texas has announced its closing its doors--permanently. Well, at least that's what we heard.

We are almost always sad to hear when one of our businesses in East Texas decides to close its doors. Some of those closures hit a little harder than others. For me, hearing the news that, after 11 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit may be closing in Tyler, Texas for good was truly upsetting.

For one thing--I love the food. And usually this time of year I'd be placing an order for Thanksgiving dinner. Some years I'd ask them to do the entire kit and kaboodle. Other years, I just wanted to make sure to have plenty of those delicious Dickey's rolls on hand, not to mention their amazing baked potato casserole. *deep sigh*

What factors led to the decision for Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Tyler, Texas to close permanently?

Well, here's the thing...

A co-worker of mine said they were driving home in the early evening and noticed Dickey's Barbecue Pit was dark at a time of the evening when many would be enjoying dinner there. There was a note on the door that said:

"After nearly 11 years of serving our community, we are closing our doors. We appreciate everyone that has supported us through the years and all the friends that we have made along the way. God Bless you all!"

Aw, man.

However, we wanted to confirm the truth of this and went to visit their Facebook page. We placed a call to the phone number provided and it went to a voicemail that didn't even mention the business name. At the same time, there have been updates on their Facebook page inviting customers to place orders.

So, have you heard this rumor? Can you confirm if it is actually true?

