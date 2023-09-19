No, It’s Not Brisket: The Most Hated Food In Texas Might Surprise You

When It Comes To Food And Texas, The Two Go Hand In Hand. We LOVE to Eat Here Especially BBQ, Tacos, And A Lot More But What Food Is MOST HATED By Folks In The Lone Star State?

For starters, what food do you HATE? Care to take a guess before we move on? One clue I'll give you is this: Its Seafood.

The most hated food in Texas is not exclusive to the Lone Star State though. Pretty much most of America, especially the "land locked" states hate this seafood, which probably explains why its so hated because if you're not around a "body of water", you'll find this food to be particularly disgusting.

The Most Hated food In The United States Overall is Olives.

As least in my opinion, I have to agree with America on this one. According to Zippia, who did a study on the most hated foods in America, Olives are either LOVED or HATED WITH A PASSION depending on where you live.

62% of all Americans actually like Olives, they’re just particularly hated in some states and 13 of those states HATE Olives which makes it the most hated food in America.

The Most Hated Food In Texas is......

ANCHOVIES.

Those stank little fishes that most folks use as BAIT TO ATTRACT OTHER FISH, and that some of yall have the nerve to stick on top of "pizza" is the most hated food in Texas and 11 other states:

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Nebraska

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

Wisconsin

Michigan

Quick Honorable Mention To Two States For Their Choice.

Special shoutout though to the folks in Connecticut and Massachusetts who picked WELL DONE STEAK as their most Hated food and I agree with yall.

What other foods that you hate here in Texas?

