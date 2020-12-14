Bogie Is One Handsome Dude Looking For A New Home

With a beautiful coat and some piercing eyes, Bogie's going to be adopted soon, so don't miss your chance to adopt this handsome guy.

He's a seven year old white shepherd who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bogie weighs about ninety pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pet's Fur People's Gayle Helms describes Bogie as being very laid back, is a real sweetheart and would thrive in any home environment. Plus, Bogie loves to take walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Bogie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For additional information on adopting Bogier call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">