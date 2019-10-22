Boots & BBQ Coming to Longview in November

Camp Gilmont in Gilmer hosts hundreds of kids at their camp every summer. Other folks have used the camp for their conference, retreat, school education camp, or other activities. There is even the family friendly Great Gluten Escape and, for children with disabilities, Circle of Friends. It's a great camp that has served East Texas for almost 80 years.

As always, fundraising is needed to help continue these camps and activities. That's why Camp Gilmont is hosting Boots & BBQ, November 2nd, at Spur of the Moment Ranch in Longview. Come out and enjoy barbecue, drinks and a live music from Texas Country star Zane Williams.

They are always looking for your donations or even a sponsorship. Get all the details on how you can help at 903bootsandbbq.com.

Make you plans and join Camp Gilmont for Boots & BBQ, Saturday, November 2nd, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Spur of the Moment Ranch in Longview.