Texas Senate Race Takes Unexpected Turn With BBQ Challenge

TEXAS -- First of all, is there any food more closely tied to Texas identity than barbecue? It feels like somewhere between getting your driver's license and learning to say "y'all," you're expected to have an opinion on barbecue.

That's why this story caught my attention.

Ken Paxton Challenges James Talarico to a Barbecue Lunch

Texas politics got even more interesting this week. Attorney General Ken Paxton has challenged Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico to a barbecue lunch after a long-running social media debate over whether Talarico is a vegan.

How the Vegan Debate Started

If you're not familiar, the back-and-forth began after some conservatives repeatedly joked that Talarico eats a vegan diet, which is a diet that eliminates all animal products, including dairy, despite Talarico's adamance that he is, in fact, not a vegan, and that has been reported as confirmed by Politifact.

Talarico Says He's Not Vegan

So now, Paxton is aiming to settle the online feud once and for all with a barbecue lunch so he can see how much Talarcio loves barbecue, as he said. I'm not sure whether this is because he thinks Talarico is lying or a strategic way to get more press on the issue. Either way, it's interesting that this has become controversial, given the other pressing issues at hand. I say that as someone who is also a native Texan and loves barbecue.

Talarico Responds With a Condition

Talarcio has fired back comedically, saying he'd be happy to meet at a barbecue restaurant, but with a caveat: he wants Paxton to be open to answering some serious policy questions as well, according to Chron.

One of the Most Texan Political Stories Yet

So here we are, in the middle of a heated U.S. Senate race, and one of the hottest topics of debate at the moment is about whether or not you love brisket and how much you love it.

Frankly, that's one of the most Texan things I've ever heard.

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