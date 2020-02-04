12 Years Ago: Brad Paisley’s ‘Online’ Goes Gold

Twelve years ago today, on Feb. 4, 2010, Brad Paisley's single "Online," from his 5th Gear album, earned gold certification, for sales of 500,000 units. The song, which Paisley wrote with his frequent collaborators Chris DuBois and Kelley Lovelace, was his ninth No. 1 hit.

"Online," which was released in 2007, was written as a humorous commentary on how the world was shifting with the internet. Paisley was unaware at the time of how relatable the song would still be nearly a decade later.

”I remember thinking, ‘Well, the Internet is sort of new, and people are getting away with complete false identities everywhere you look,'" Paisley recalls to Entertainment Weekly. "'It isn't going to be this way forever, but this’ll be fun to put out right now.’ Boy, was I wrong. I think it’s way more relevant today."

The comedic "Online" mocks those people who portray themselves differently online than in real life. But while the tune, with lines such as, "I work down at the Pizza Pit / And I drive an old Hyundai / I still live with my mom and dad / I'm 5-foot-3 and overweight / I'm a sci-fi fanatic / Mild asthmatic / Never been to second base ... 'Cause online, I'm out in Hollywood / I'm 6-foot-5, and I look damn good / I drive a Maserati / I'm a black belt in karate / And I love a good glass of wine," was funny, the song's all-star video really helped make it one of Paisley's biggest hits. Movie and TV stars Jason Alexander, William Shatner, Estelle Harris, Shane West and Maureen McCormick all appear in the "Online" clip, along with Taylor Swift and Kellie Pickler; Alexander also directed the video, which won a CMA for Video of the Year.

