Brand Known As Aunt Jemima Has a New Name

The iconic brand known as Aunt Jemima is getting a new name, new logo and new look.

The new name, announced this week, will be Pearl Milling Company. The name is an homage to the original mill built in 1888 that began making the self-rising pancake mix in 1889. Last June, parent companies PepsiCo and The Quaker Oats Company, announced that Aunt Jemima would be having a name change as protests unfolded across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We are committed to progress, which includes both removing the image of Aunt Jemima and changing our name. Aunt Jemima has existed for more than 130 years, and we acknowledge that our origins were based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to evolve our brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize that those changes are not enough", the company said in a statement.

The Pearl Milling Company will continue with the red and yellow packaging found on Aunt Jemima boxes and bottles. PepsiCo says its products will continue to be available under the Aunt Jemima name without the character image until June.

Pearl Milling Company stated that it will also announce the details soon of a $1 million commitment to empower and uplift Black girls and women inviting the community to visit its website and nominate non-profit organizations for an opportunity to receive grants to further that mission.

The company is offering consumers a chance to learn more about the change and share their thoughts on it here.

