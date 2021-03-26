OK, although it's been nicknamed as such, and everyone really wishes the new marshmallow flavored soda concoction was called 'Peepsi,' it's not. No, the new name is actually Pepsi x Peeps. (How did it not get named Peepsi? I would have totally rebelled had I been in that particular marketing meeting.)

But yes, this is happening. But you won't be able to just walk into a store and buy a 6-pk to enjoy on Easter. The new Pepsi product is available only in 7.5 ounce mini-cans that comes in three different colors--blue, pink, and yellow. Seems fitting. :)

AND, according to USA Today, would-be partakers can only get Pepsi x Peeps via a sweepstakes circulating on Twitter and Instagram--going on now through March 31. Details about the sweepstakes can be found here. You can also search the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS.

So why has Pepsi gone through all this trouble to partner with such an iconic seasonal brand like Peeps? Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi said “after what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about."

But this unusual flavor pairing isn't unheard of at Pepsi as of late.

Pepsi has been innovating new flavors as of late. Recently, they released Mango Pepsi which has been selling incredibly well here in Texas. But they also have several new "artisanal" type flavors there's a good chance you've never heard of--unless you're a diehard Pepsi aficionado.

In addition to the Mango Pepsi and this recent Pepsi x Peeps development, let's take a look at some of the current Pepsi "flavors" you may have been missing:

15 Flavors of Pepsi--Many You've Probably Never Heard Of