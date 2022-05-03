Bottoms Up! We now have a fantastic party to wrap up summertime as Country Star Brantley Gilbert and his good buddy Jelly Roll will be blowing the roof off Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA. The big-time country show is scheduled for Thursday, August 25th so it would be a good idea to ask for Friday the 26th off work because you know it’s going to be a good time that lasts all night.

It’s crazy to think that we have been singing along to hit songs from Brantley Gilbert for over 15 years now! He has released huge songs like “Small Town Throwdown”, “The Weekend” and a personal favorite which is “One Hell of an Amen”. He has also written huge songs for other artists such as “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party” both released by Country Star Jason Aldean.

Brantley Gilbert Stands Firm In His Beliefs

Brantley’s fan base is very loyal to him because he stands up for what he believes in, he even has a tattoo showing his support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

More Details on Brantley Gilbert’s Show in Bossier City, Louisiana

Tickets to see Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll in Bossier City go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 am CST. It’s going to be a fun show so make sure you are ready as soon as tickets go on sale if you want to be up front. To win tickets before they go on sale make sure you have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded, Billy and Tara will be giving them away in the morning!

