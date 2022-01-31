More great news for country music fans as we just got word that Luke Bryan is bringing his "Raised Up Right Tour" to Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA. Everyone knows Luke Bryan continues to be one of the hottest names in country music plus gaining popularity as a judge on American Idol since 2018. The Raised Up Right tour date is set for Friday, October 7th 2022 so make sure you put it on your calendar now you won't want to miss this one.

Luke Bryan is going to put on a great show but he has some incredibly talented artists coming with him as Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will both be performing as well. That is going to be a fun night of great music!

What about ticket information?

We haven't heard about ticket prices quite yet but we do know that tickets for the concert will be going on sale on Friday, February 4th at 10 am. To make sure you get the seats you want make sure you're ready when tickets go on sale.

We're Giving You a Chance to Win Tickets Before They Go On Sale:

We want to give you a chance to win tickets before they even go on sale on Friday morning, and we've made it simple for you to win. Just wake up with Billy and Tara in the morning and they will tell you when to call in and win, caller #5 at 903-581-1015 score a pair of tickets to the concert. And if you have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded we're going to send you an alert so you don't miss your chance to win the tickets. Just Listen for Luke to win with Billy and Tara in the morning on 101.5 KNUE.

