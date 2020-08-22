Bossier City Police detectives arrested Garrett Michael Bensonof Fort Worth, Texas, following an early morning investigation into a fatal shooting.

On Saturday morning just after 2am, officers were called to a domestic disturbance at 777 Margaritaville Way, the Margaritaville Resort Casino hotel. In one of the rooms, police found a deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators identified Benson as the suspect in the homicide and subsequently arrested him on the charge of second degree murder.Bond for the 24-year-old is set at $500,000.

The victim’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified.