The former mayor of Coffee City, Texas, is hoping voters will give him another opportunity to lead the small East Texas community.

Frank Serrato, whose criminal charges were recently dismissed, is running for mayor again in the upcoming November election. Serrato is one of three candidates seeking the position, according to CBS 19.

Three Candidates Are Running for Coffee City Mayor

Coffee City voters will have three choices for mayor on November 3.

The candidates are:

Frank Serrato

Earl Harmon

Kevin Haughey

Haughey currently serves as Alderman Place #4, according to the City of Coffee City.

READ MORE: Lady Admits to Driving Drunk to Officer in Coffee City, Texas

Serrato Recently Had Five Felony Charges Dismissed

Serrato's decision to run for mayor again comes shortly after he reached an agreement with the state that resulted in the dismissal of the criminal charges he had been facing.

Serrato had been charged with five counts of tampering with government records related to alleged offenses from 2023. As part of the agreement, Serrato surrendered his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) peace officer license, which he had held during his career in law enforcement.

The charges were subsequently dismissed.

Serrato wasn't the only former Coffee City law enforcement official facing criminal charges.

Former Coffee City Police Chief Johnjay Portillo and former officers Lonnie Hicks, Jarrod Michael Sieck and Christopher Andrew Witzel also faced charges connected to the investigation. Portillo and Hicks reached similar agreements involving the surrender of their TCOLE peace officer licenses, with their tampering charges pending confirmation from TCOLE.

Sieck's criminal charges were dropped in June, while Witzel's charges were dropped in May 2024.

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Will Coffee City Elect Its Former Mayor Again?

Now Serrato is asking Coffee City voters to put him back in the mayor's office. After everything that has happened over the past few years, it will certainly be an interesting election to watch.

Would you vote for a former mayor to return to office after criminal charges against him were dismissed? Email me your thoughts, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

The Most High-Profile Trials That Have Taken Place in East Texas Here are some of the highest‑profile trials and criminal cases that have taken place in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins