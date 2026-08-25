The expansion in Tyler lately has been incredible and that only continues as BJ's Wholesale Club is working toward opening and they will bring 100 to 150 new jobs to the area.

Tyler Continues to See New Development

We have already heard about second locations being built for Roost and Great Harvest Bread Company. We have heard about the expansion on the west side of Loop 323 where the new Brookshire's and Academy will be built. This means more jobs for our area which is fantastic.

Getting back to BJ's Wholesale Club the new store will be opening near the intersection of South Broadway and West Cumberland Road.

READ MORE: $76 Million Dairy Plant Bringing 150 Jobs to Longview

BJ’s Will Bring New Jobs to Tyler

The details were released over a year ago and the company said last week the new location in East Texas will bring 100 to 150 new jobs and those interested in applying for the new jobs will need to visit their company website and navigate to the careers section.

The new BJ's Wholesale Club is going to include 16 gas pumps which is great because it's on one of the busiest roads around. Plus, plenty of room for shoppers are they are creating 453 parking spots.

All of the development around Tyler is very exciting, sure some people are worried about some of the traffic that might be added in the coming years but that is going to happen as we live in a beautiful area and more people are wanting to live here and grow a family here.

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What Business Would You Like to See Come to Tyler?

It's always fun to discuss, what business would you still like to see pop up in Tyler or in East Texas. I always love hearing your response. Send me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

10 Restaurants Tyler Residents Want to Replace the Closed Wendy's on Loop 323 Tyler residents didn't hold back after the permanent closure of the Wendy's on Loop 323. From Waffle House and Culver's to In-N-Out, Taco Casa, and White Castle, these were some of the restaurants East Texans said they'd most like to see replace the former Wendy's location. Which one would you choose? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley