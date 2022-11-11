It's possible Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a late night after the 2022 CMA Awards, but he didn't forget that Thursday (Nov. 10) was his wife's birthday.

Lambert turned 39 years old this week. Winning one (or both) of the two CMA Awards she was nominated for surely would have been a nice early birthday gift, but seeing messages like this couldn't have been a bad consolation.

"Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," McLoughlin begins. "It’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you."

The photos McLoughlin chose to celebrate his wife include snaps from their recent roadtrip with Gwen Sebastian and pictures from their time in Europe earlier this year. The final photo is a version of the singer fans rarely get to see: With a pink scarf around her neck, she's smiling softly and holding a gold-rimmed cup of coffee amid an elegant backdrop. It's a long way from the gunpowder, lead, tequila and running makeup we hear about so often in her songs.

Lambert has a single concert day over the next two weeks before she resumes her residency in Las Vegas on Nov. 26. She'll stay busy through Dec. 11 before a break and then a return to Vegas in late March.