The gang's all here! Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet before the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15) with not one but two dates on her arm.

Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was on hand to pose for pictures, donning a crisp suit with an open collar, slicked-back hair and his trademark megawatt smile. Lambert was also rocking a chic, understated look: She wore a denim-colored suit with flared pants, showing off a pop of personality with rings, a choker and neon green nails.

McLoughlin is a — frequently shirtless — mainstay of Lambert's social media posts, and he often accompanies her on red carpets at awards shows and events, too. The singer says her husband loves being the center of attention, and her love of "exploiting" him in shirtless posts is an example of the fun, playful dynamic the two share.

But McLoughlin wasn't the only one posing with Lambert at the BBMAs: Her "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" duet partner Elle King was there, rocking an equally svelte black bodycon dress and hanging out with Lambert on the carpet. The two singers are booked to perform "Drunk" — which was recently a No. 1 hit at country radio, and was a finalist for Top Rock Song at Sunday night's awards show — on the BBMAs stage. Flip through the gallery below to see this dynamic trio in action.

The 2022 BBMAs are airing live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena starting at 8PM ET on NBC.