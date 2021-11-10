Miranda Lambert is celebrating another rotation around the sun, and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is welcoming the opportunity to flatter his wife.

McLoughlin took to Instagram to draw attention to his wife on her 38th birthday with a heartwarming post in her honor. He even chose to feature Lambert in a collection of photos that show the singer's love for dogs, front porch sitting and having a a hearty breakfast.

Along with the pictures, McLoughlin included a message about how Lambert — known for having a warm heart — is always there for those that need her.

"This world became such a better place with you in it," the country star's husband of two years writes. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can’t be heard and most important of all, you’re the most amazing wife day in and day out."

"I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily," McLoughlin adds. "Happiest of birthdays @mirandalambert. I love you." You can see the full post above.

In response to her husband's public proclamation of love, Lambert gave fans a glimpse into what her birthday morning looked like. She commented thanking her "sweet husband" not only for the public display of affection, but for the delicious birthday bacon he whipped up for her.

"I love you my sweet husband! ❤️thanks for making be breakfast this morning! Love me some bday bacon," she says in the comments section on Instagram.

McLoughlin's post shouldn't surprise any of Lambert's fans — after all, he is a very open and vocal supporter of his wife, often posting pictures of her. Most recently, he shared an image of the two of them dressed up for Halloween as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun.

The love is a two-way street, as Lambert has also frequently highlights McLoughlin on her own social media channels.

Outside of social media, McLoughlin — a former model and former NYPD officer — has even appeared in a couple of his superstar wife's music videos, like when he and his brothers had a scantily-clad cameo in the video for the DJ Telemitry remix of "Tequila Does," a song off Lambert's Wildcard album. Before that, he starred as her first-ever on-screen love interest in the video for "Settling Down," which was shot at the couple's Nashville-area farm and also featured some of their animals, including their horse, Gibson.

