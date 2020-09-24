Brett Eldredge has taken Billie Eilish's somber "When the Party's Over" and given the 2018 hit a unique twist. In doing so, the country crooner behind the tear-jerking "Sunday Drive" has made one of the pop star's softer numbers a purely piano-driven ballad more befitting his own material.

The stunning cover version emerged this month, after Eldredge started performing the Eilish song live during his European tour in January and February of this year. Those shows took place right before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic brought the global concert industry to a halt.

The audio of the country singer's rendition was captured at Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket Concert Hall, as Eldredge and his band performed "When the Party's Over" publicly for the first time. An accompanying music video uses footage from the musician's stop at London's O2 Arena from the same trek.

"I heard this song a year or two ago, and I just love how unique of an artist she is and the complex nature of the songs she writes," Eldredge says of Eilish's talent. "I love how emotional and intense [her songs] are and could tell she had to grow up fast and really puts her life out there in her music."

"I think that's a powerful thing to be that young and to have found your voice, and it speaks to people of all ages," he adds. "When people hear my cover of this song, I think they'd say to themselves, 'I didn't see that coming at all.' But that's exactly what I wanted because when I heard it, I thought, 'Man, I could do something special with this.'"

This summer, Eldredge released his latest album of original compositions, but he has clearly kept his ear to the ground for other artists' highlights. Eilish's "When the Party's Over" first emerged in October 2018; it was subsequently included on 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

"I'm so grateful for the song that she's written here and grateful to be able to sing it," Eldredge says.

