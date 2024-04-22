Who doesn't love a good spot for breakfast or a nice Sunday brunch? Some good news for Tyler, TX, we are set to get another new option soon.

Another Broken Egg Café has announced that they are planning to open the 100th location of their iconic restaurant and they'll be doing it right here in The Rose City.

This new Another Broken Egg Cafe location is owned and operated by the brother and sister team of Ray Pynes and Lacy Pynes Galligan. The siblings also own the Shreveport, LA, location.

After the success that the brother/sister duo has had in Shreveport, they wanted to bring the southern-inspired menu to Tyler.

“Our team is thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 100th café during National Brunch Month,” Paul Macaluso, president and CEO of Another Broken Egg Café, said. “This café marks a significant moment for our brand and we’re excited to share it with amazing franchise partners that have a long history of success with the brand. I know that Ray and Lacy will go above and beyond to provide this community with exceptional breakfast, brunch and lunch experiences.” - Another Broken Egg Café

Offerings at the Tyler location will include core menu items:

Shrimp ‘n grits

Chicken and waffles

Lobster and brie omelet

Huevos rancheros

Southern chicken sandwich

They will also be offering up classic kid breakfasts including chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, the french toast sampler, or the Little Rooster (scrambled egg, fresh seasonal fruit, English muffin, and baked bacon).

In addition to the food, they also promise a full bar with signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas, and bloody Marys.

The new Tyler location is scheduled to open on April 29th and is located at 6421 South Broadway.

