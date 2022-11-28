A Broken Jar of Salsa Leads to a Man Getting Shot in Atascocita, Texas

Twenty something years ago, I worked at a gas station right off Interstate 20 in Lindale. During my time there, I worked every shift, morning, afternoon, night and overnight. For the most part, it was pretty chill. We had an occasional dust up but nothing that couldn't be resolved through a healthy conversation. Never did I have a moment where I thought I needed to get a weapon out to deal with a customer. Apparently, a woman in Atascocita, Texas, northwest of Houston, thought it Was necessary and is now in jail for it.

The Start of the Altercation

(foxnews.com) Breanna Miranda was working a shift at a gas station in Atascocita, Texas (don't ask me how to pronounce it because I Will get it wrong). It was here that a man came into the store but Miranda told him he was not allowed in the store. Details were not revealed as to why this man was not allowed into this particular gas station, just that the clerk said he couldn't be in there.

As you would expect, the two got into a verbal altercation. Reading the story, it sounds like the man took a jar of salsa off the rack and chunked it at the floor breaking it. The man then left.

She Felt It Necessary to Get Her Gun for Some Reason

Breanna Miranda didn't believe that this altercation was over with so she followed the man outside where she retrieved a gun from her car. She then confronted the man outside of the store and shot at him twice. I'm guessing she just wanted to scare him off since he wasn't hit by either bullet.

Breanna Miranda Arrested

Harris County Constables responded to the incident where they arrested Breanna Miranda and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $20,000 bond.

