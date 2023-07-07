I'm Shocked And Appalled That A&W Would Lie To Me Like This, I Need My Money.

I'm a fan of A&W Cream Soda, its my go-to-soda of choice when there are limited options. I THOUGHT I was enjoying a delicious drink made with REAL AGED VANILLA but turns out that that was a LIE and A&W is being forced to pay up for it and if you were LIED to like I was, you could get compensated for it.

The Case Of Sharpe V. A&W Concentrate

Melz Melz loading...

According to AL.com, the decision on the class action lawsuit, Sharpe v. A&W Concentrate, focused on the fact that there was no "actual aged vanilla" in any of the products that carried those words on its label. Namely the Root Beer and Cream Soda produced by A&W. Lawyers in the case proved that the words could have been misleading to consumers because the vanilla flavoring used in those products isn't aged and it's actually not really vanilla.

So What Was Actually In These Drinks?

Melz A&W loading...

A product called ethyl vanillin and according to court documents is used almost exclusively to flavor the A&W products that were named in the class action suit.

Its for that reason that A&W Concentrate and Keurig Dr. Pepper, its parent company, chose to settle a $15 million dollar lawsuit and agreed to pay out anyone that feels they have been wronged including myself. I noticed that current bottles of A&W no longer have the "Real Aged Vanilla" label anymore.

I Was Wronged Too And Deserve To Be Compensated! How Can I File A Claim?

Church And State Separation Examined Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images loading...

To qualify, you must have purchased the following certain A&W root beers or cream sodas between Feb. 7, 2016 and June 2, 2023:

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer Diet

A&W Root Beer Zero Sugar

A&W Root Beer Ten

A&W Cream Soda

A&W Cream Soda Diet

A&W Cream Soda Zero Sugar

You don't need proof of purchase to file a claim, though that does impact how much you could receive back. Without proof of purchase, the settlement will be $5.50, an amount that could be lowered based on the number of claims filed. With proof of purchase can receive a minimum of $5.50 per claim with a cap of $25.

Payments will be provided by check or electronic payment. The form to file a claim hasn’t been released yet but we'll keep you posted on when you can claim yours.

