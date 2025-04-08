(Wharton, Texas) Just about everyone in Texas knows how exciting Rodeo action can be.

There are some very brave men and women that put their bodies on the line to put on a great show for everyone in attendance.

Sure, they have been working for years to become great at their sport, but when dealing with animals' things could go wrong at any moment.

According to NBCDFW, Unfortunately, we had one of those moments just last week in Texas when one bull rider lost his life after sustaining injuries at an event in Wharton, Texas.

Details on the Event Where the Cowboy Lost His Life

The young man was 24-year-old Dylan Grant who passed away last week after competiting in the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event on Thursday, April 3rd.

As always, there were medical professionals at the event and they helped rush Grant into an ambulance where they tried to stabilize him, as they worked to get him ready for a helicopter ride to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

There was nothing that could be done.

It’s the Tragic Part About Rodeo Action

These brave cowboys know that death can happen when you’re riding bulls, but it’s heartbreaking when it does happen.

Dylan Grant was from Laramie, Wyoming and had won multiple titles as a bull rider including a big win at the 2021 Mountain State Circuit Finals when he was competiting for the University of Wyoming rodeo team.

We know it's a difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan's family.

