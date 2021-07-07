Buttercup Is A 4 Month Old Pup That Is Full Of Love

Get our free mobile app

There's nothing sweeter than getting those 'kisses' from a puppy and smelling their puppy breath!

Buttercup appears to be a four month old miniature yellow lab mix because she is much smaller and more petalite than your average yellow lab. She's currently calling the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler home, but she would love to make a new home with you and your family. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms believes that Buttercup would thrive as a member of an active family with children and quite possibly fit in will with other young dogs. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes.

There will be some learning curves that you'll encounter when adopting a puppy like this. Chewing and house training, but without a doubt, Buttercup can master house training and she'll definitely grow out of her puppy stage (just as they all do!) After adopting her, she'll go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Ally call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

