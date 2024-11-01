Whether you're moving from California to Houston, TX or little ol' Henderson, TX, there are a few things that we need to get straight. Sure, Texans are easy going, but there are still some things that we just can't let go.

Bad drivers for instance. Rude shoppers, y'all stay out west. Of course misplacing the "'" in "y'all" My blood's boiling just thinking about it.

Texans are a proud people with proud traditions. For residents on The Lone Star State there's pretty much a right way and a wrong way to do everything -- and if you're wrong we aren't too shy about letting you know it.

Let's get a big one out of the way first. The contraction for "You all" is written "y'all." The apostrophe holds the place of the "ou" in "you." It's not just randomly hanging out between the "a" and first "l".

If you have a problem retaining this one, just remember that "OU" sucks.

Most of the time we are fairly laid back, but there are, without a doubt, a few ways to get us fired up. Five Things Californians Must Know Before Moving to Texas.

Five Things Californians Must Know Before Moving to Texas Most of the time we are a fairly laid back people, but there are, without a doubt, a few ways to get us fired up.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Cody Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and all the rest of your favorites without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.