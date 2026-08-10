LONGVIEW, Texas -- Longview, Texas, could be getting Taco Casa back, with plans reportedly in the works for a new location at 116 E. Loop 281, according to a post from Coming Soon Texas on Facebook. Construction is set to start on August 31 and wrap up on November 20.

And yes, I said back. Because Taco Casa has been in Longview before.

Longview Has Had Taco Casa Before

If you've been in or around Longview for any length of time, you likely remember Taco Casa on West Marshall Avenue. In fact, business listings still list the former Taco Casa at 1470 W. Marshall Avenue, and that spot later became Jucy's Taco (which we also love).

So, it's reasonable that when word of a new Taco Casa started making the rounds on Facebook, somebody immediately brought up the impending taco showdown: Jucy's Taco vs. Taco Casa. In my opinion, they both win. But we expect nothing less from East Texas. We can turn tacos into a competitive sport in about 4.7 seconds.

Taco Casa Could Return with a New Location on Loop 281

The rumored Taco Casa location is planned at around 2,225 square feet at 116 E. Loop 281 in Longview. And if the current reported timeline for completion stays on course, the new location would be open right before Thanksgiving. Of course, the completion date isn't necessarily the opening date, but one can hope. We'll keep an eye out for the grand opening announcement once we get closer and the project is confirmed.

Now, What About Taco Casa in Tyler?

My next question is... when do we get one in Tyler?

We sent an email to Taco Casa corporate and will let you know if we hear back. If you're from another East Texas city and want to advocate for a Taco Casa location, here's a place to do that.

In case you're curious, Taco Casa has been around since the 1970s and has locations across Texas (but not in Tyler, ugh) and Oklahoma. And if you remember Longview's old Taco Casa, are you excited to have it back?

You can always reach out at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Read More: I Had My First Delicious Experience with Jucy’s Taco this Weekend

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