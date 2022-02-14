Can You Complete This FUN Texas Roadhouse Scavenger Hunt in Tyler, TX?

We all love to dine at Texas Roadhouse. But did you know there are a few fun things you can find or do at every single Texas Roadhouse in the universe? Think of this as a Texas Roadhouse Scavenger Hunt, try it out in Tyler or Longview. Let us know how it goes.

Roadhouse Secrets Part 1

Are you tired of having to wait for your song to come up on the juke box? Well, thanks to this nifty little cheat code you'll never have to wait to hear "Don't Stop Believing'" by '80s powerhouse band Journey again.

Roadhouse Secrets Part 2 Did you ever notice a quarter engraved into the floor? If so you're already one-fourth of the way through completing Part 2.

Roadhouse Secrets Part 3

Apparently, EVERY Texas Roadhouse has a secret racecar in the building.

Roadhouse Secrets Part 4

You may've noticed Willie Nelson on the wall while dining, but there's more to it than that. Did you know that every Texas Roadhouse has a Willie corner? See if you can find it on your next visit.

Roadhouse Secrets Part 5

Did somebody say armadillo? Did you know that every Texas Roadhouse has an armadillo somewhere in the building?

Happy hunting!

9 Tyler Restaurants That Could Be the Most Famous in Texas These restaurants are as good if not better than anything you can find in the state of Texas