A New Midwest Fuel Stop is Coming to Texas, Can They Slow Down Buc-ee’s?

Will this new fuel stop / retailer be welcome in Dallas, TX? I've stopped in at these stores while visiting family in Missouri many times, and my experience with them has always been positive. Have you ever filled up at one?

Get our free mobile app

Casey’s General Stores is a very popular gas station throughout the Midwest and now they've now got their eye on The Lone Star State. A company spokesperson has confirmed that Casey's has agreed to acquire 22 convenience stores under the Lone Star Food Stores banner.

CStoredive.com is reporting that the 22 Lone Star Food Store locations can be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, namely, Sherman, Denison, Princeton, McKinney, Sunnyvale, Allen, Bells, Van Alstyne, Gainesville, Bartonville and Denton, Texas, according to Douglass’ website.

Additionally Casey’s has confirmed that they "will retain all employees at these stores once the deal closes, which is expected to happen by the end of November, according to an announcement from NRC Realty and Capital Advisors, which is coordinating the sale."

“These stores will serve as a springboard into the great state of Texas for Casey’s, while still located within our self-distribution network,” Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey’s, said in a statement.

While my experience with Casey's has always been a positive one, there's no reason to think they're attempting to give Buc-ee's a run. They're just not operating under similar business models.

Casey’s is looking to grown. Their current growth strategy, includes "adding 350 more stores to its network by 2026 through a combination of newly built and acquired sites."

Operating more than 2,500 stores across 16 states, Casey's is currently the third-largest c-store chain in the U.S. by store count.

15 New Buc-ee's Locations Being Built, 3 in Texas! Here is a look at the 15 new Buc-ee's locations that are in the process of being built. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins