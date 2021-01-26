The Dukes of Hazzard was more than just a popular TV show, it was a television phenomenon that launched several of its cast members into sex symbol status. Forty-two years after the show debuted in 1979, the cast members look very different today, but they've held up remarkably well.

The Dukes of Hazzard starred John Schneider and Tom Wopat as Bo and Luke Duke, two "good old boys," as the song's famous theme song described them, who were always living just a little bit on the wrong side of the law. The show's relatively simple, but fun plots centered around their various scrapes with the local sheriff and a corrupt local kingpin named Boss Hogg, a longtime archenemy of their family.

Catherine Bach portrayed Daisy Duke, the Duke boys' cousin who worked at a local bar. She tended to get involved in the middle of their shenanigans, and she looked good doing it; the short cutoff shorts she wore on the show sparked the daisy dukes shorts craze that is still popular today in various parts of Southern rural culture. You won't believe what she looks like today!

The Dukes of Hazzard debuted on Jan. 26, 1979, and wrapped on Feb. 7. 1985. The years since the show went off the air have certainly held their ups and downs for the cast of The Dukes of Hazzard. While most of them have gone on to more career success, their personal lives have had their share of trouble. Both of the show's lead actors have spent time in jail in recent years, and another cast member lost a spouse to suicide. Another cast member went on to a second career in U.S. politics! Do you know which one?

Sadly, we've also lost several of the cast members since the show went off the air. Read on to catch up with the cast of the Dukes of Hazzard and see what they look now.