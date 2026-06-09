Cavender’s Is Opening 4 New Texas Stores This Week

Everyone in Texas knows that when it comes to western wear, you have plenty of choices, although one of the most popular names has to be Cavender’s Boot City. They are very well known in the Lone Star State and it looks like they will be adding four more stores here in Texas.

Why Cavender's Continues Expanding Across Texas

According to MySA, Cavender's Boot City is expanding with new stores coming to Katy, Weslaco, Edinburg and San Antonio.

Cavender’s is one of the top names in western wear with over 130 stores across 18 states. If you've ever walked into one of their stores, you know it not only smells amazing, but it’s not just about western wear, they have workwear and lifestyle brands as well. Cavender's was founded in Pittsburg, Texas, in 1965.

READ MORE: The Cowboy Hat Rules Every Texan Should Know

What Shoppers Will Find Inside the New Stores

The new locations will offer everything from boots, hats, denim, shirts, dresses, belts and accessories for men, women and children along with workwear and footwear.

You’re going to find all the big brands that people love like Wrangler, Ariat, Stetson and Resistol, but they also have Cavender’s private labels such as Rockin’ C, Rafter C and JRC & Sons.

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New In-Store Services Coming to These Locations

One of the coolest things about these new Cavender’s stores is they will offer in-person services such as boot fitting, hat shaping and boot stretching, which is important to the company as they work to deliver personalized, service-driven retail experiences.

All stores will be open Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The exact locations and opening dates are:

Katy

Opening: June 12, 2026

Find it: 5724 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, TX 77494

Weslaco

Opening: June 12, 2026

Find it: 1025 N. Texas Blvd., Weslaco, TX 78596

Edinburg

Opening: June 12, 2026

Find it: 2820 W. University Dr., Edinburg, TX 78539

San Antonio

Opening: June 13, 2026

Find it: 2502 Summit Church Road, San Antonio, TX 78259

Top Cowboy and Cowgirl Boot Brands in Texas If you're looking for a good pair of cowboy or cowgirl boots, you can't go wrong with any of these brands. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins