CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel at a Low Risk

Get our free mobile app

Are you ready to start traveling again? I personally know a lot of people who are ready to travel and take vacations like they used to before the coronavirus pandemic. My wife and I have done some traveling in the past year, but nothing like we normally do. Travel is one reason why many people will get the COVID-19 vaccine. They want to be able to get away and not worry about the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday announced that Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel at a "low-risk to themselves."

The CDC stopped short of endorsing or encouraging travel with new cases rising in parts of the United States, but this was the first time the CDC has said people who have been vaccinated could travel.

According to MarketWatch, domestic travelers are not required to get tested if they are vaccinated:

Domestic travelers are not required to get tested or quarantine if they are vaccinated, the CDC noted in the new guidelines. Fully-vaccinated international travelers do not need to self-quarantine upon returning to the U.S., but they are still required to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S. and to get another test within three to five days after returning.

So if you're looking to travel and you have been vaccinated, the CDC isn't saying whether you should travel or not. They have no recommendation on that. But if you do travel and have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC believes you will be at a low risk of contracting the coronavirus.