Nineteen-year-old Drake McCain "got a little wild" on the American Idol stage during a performance of Idol judge Luke Bryan's hit "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," which aired on Monday night (March 29). The substitute teacher from Spring City, Tenn., was singing for his life on the show, hoping to make the cut for the TV singing competition's Top 24.

McCain's performance included some all-in dance moves -- an impressive leg kick, even! -- and he exuded confidence as he strode around the stage during the song. Bryan was up and dancing himself, behind his judges' desk, and he and Katy Perry were clapping along at the end, just as McCain beckoned them to. (American Idol's third judge, Lionel Richie, was watching from home due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.)

"Finally! It's about time some endorphins got fired around here," Bryan said after McCain's performance. The contestant himself was emotional after, too.

McCain was competing against 20-year-old Cecil Ray, from Cameron, Texas, for the final spot in American Idol's Season 19 Top 24. Bryan and Perry had to sit both young singers down to deliver their judgement.

"I tried to give 'em my all, and that's what I did," Ray offered of his performance of Leon Bridges' "Beyond." While he's still a little loose with his hands while he's onstage -- and still doing that hair flip! -- Bryan told him that they "see very, very interesting things in you, so we're gonna give you this shot."

McCain, therefore, is officially out of the competition, which will continue on Sunday and Monday (April 4-5) with all-star duets and solo performances from the show's Top 24 contestants. American Idol airs at 8PM ET on ABC.

Where Are They Now? Country's Biggest American Idol Stars: