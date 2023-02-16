Popular Chandler, TX Restaurant Announces They’re Closing Next Month

Recently, the owner of a much-loved restaurant in Chandler, Texas announced they've made the difficult decision to close their doors next month.

No matter how many incredible restaurants we have in East Texas, and despite the fact that we're seeing so many new spots opening in our area, it's always sad news to hear that an East Texas-owned eatery has made the difficult decision to close its doors permanently.

TylerPaper.com reported today that "the Bus Stop Drive Thru, a vintage Volkswagen-themed breakfast drive-thru and patio dine-in restaurant, announced via Facebook on Wednesday its last day of service will be March 11."

The Bus Stop Drive Thru, located at 1501 FM 315 in Chandler, owned by Janyel and Jim Share opened its doors during the summer of 2021, where they served homestyle food offerings that epitomize the term "comfort food."

The Shares started having some issues last year, due to inflation and doing their best to adjust accordingly. In addition, a cafe that had a similar menu opened not too far away which, according to the Shares, just added to the challenges. They also suffered a death in the family. You can read more of the backstory here. However, they continued to move forward in the best way possible in order to keep their doors open. Until...

Yesterday afternoon, a post was shared on The Bus Stop Cafe Facebook page announcing the business would be permanently closing its doors on March 11. Another post followed that further clarified the decision. In it, they shared there were many reasons why this decision to permanently close was made. Here's the second post they shared in regard to the pending close:

We wish the Share Family the very best in their next chapter. We are excited to hear that Janyel is considering some other ways to serve her delicious food to the Chandler, Texas community--and all of East Texas.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that they decide to get that food truck up and running.

