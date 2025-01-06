Chick-fil-A Has Tweaked Its Waffle Fries, Texans Not Happy

Well, it would appear that something that's been described as a small "tweak" at Chick-fil-A, has not got many Texans in a BIG uproar.

And this has nothing to do with the rumor that began making the rounds last summer that the fast food joint planned to nix its popular waffle fries, for more boring "normal" cut fries. That was not true.

Chick-fil-A Has Tweaked Its Waffle Fries.

I haven't visited Chick-fil-A in a couple of weeks, but I didn't notice any changes then, and it's not clear when these new fries rolled out. But the internet is very aware of the change, and folks online are complaining that they're drier, grainier, and basically just not as good as they used to be.

The change has been confirmed by Chick-fil-A. If you visit the company's website you'll see a new page that lets us know that they ARE, in fact, using a new recipe. According to the website, the difference is the fries are now coated with pea starch to keep them crispier, and longer.

But many fans don't seem to agree, with many people calling for a return to the original fries. Have you noticed the change?

The Chick-fil-A Trend You've Got to Try.

You may have already seen this one on TikTok, and the trend is simple to do. Here's what you'll need:

An 8-piece chicken nuggets

A small mac and cheese

A small waffle fry

Buffalo sauce

Ranch dressing

Chick-fil-A sauce

Now, there's a strict order you'll need to layer these things in, so take notes. Or screenshot what's next:

Take your nuggets, top them with the mac and cheese, add the waffle fries, and drizzle the sauces on top. That's it.