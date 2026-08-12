Two East Texas men were arrested in separate online child solicitation cases after communicating with people they believed were 13-year-old children. Michael Mathews of Mineola was arrested in Wood County, while Jason Lanier of Rusk was arrested in Cherokee County. Both men are accused of making plans for sexual activity with someone they believed was a minor.

The men arrested this weekend in separate online child solicitation cases involved a group called Predator Poachers. The group conducts online sting operations in which members pose minors while communicating with suspected predators. The group assisted in both arrests.

Mineola Man Arrested in Wood County

The first suspect is Michael Mathews of Mineola who was arrested on charges of possession or promotion of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor in Wood County.

A Wood County deputy was shown messages between Mathews and someone with Predator Poachers. The person communicating with Mathews claimed to be 13 years old. Mathews continued to engage in conversations that were sexual in nature with someone he thought was a child.

Mathews intended to meet up with the young girl and he admitted to the deputy that he had child porn images that he had recently deleted. According to the deputy report, Mathews said the children depicted in the images ranged in age from 7 to 12. Mathews was booked into the Wood County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.

READ MORE: Tyler Man Charged in Child Pornography Case

Rusk Man Arrested in Cherokee County

The second suspect is Jason Lanier of Rusk who was arrested in Cherokee County on an online solicitation of a minor charge.

Lanier is accused of having sexual conversations with someone he believed to be 13 years old. In the conversations, he made plans to meet up for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Officers responded after learning about the planned meeting and arrested Lanier. He was booked in the Cherokee County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

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What Parents Should Know About Online Safety

The arrests are also a reminder for parents to talk with children about online safety, including avoiding private conversations with strangers and telling a trusted adult if someone makes them uncomfortable. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here Are Texas's Most Wanted Fugitives Caught Between Jun 1 - Aug 4, 2026 Since June 1 and continuing through August 4, 2026, a total of 15 fugitives featured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists have been apprehended. Gallery Credit: Danny Merrell