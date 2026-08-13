Former Coffee City Mayor Frank Serrato has had five felony tampering with government records charges dismissed after agreeing to surrender his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) peace officer license. Serrato was one of several former Coffee City officials charged following a 2023 investigation into the city's police department.

Why Were Frank Serrato's Charges Dismissed?

Frank Serrato, the former mayor of Coffee City, was arrested in September 2023 at the same time the Coffee City police department was deactivated. Serrato was charged with tampering with government records along with former Coffee City Police Department Chief Johnjay Portillo and former Coffee City officers Lonnie Hicks, Jarrod Michael Sieck and Christopher Andrew Witzel.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Serrato agreed to surrender his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) peace officer license in exchange for dismissal of the criminal charges, according to KETK.

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What the Original Indictment Alleged

According to the indictment, investigators alleged Serrato failed to disclose several items on his TCOLE personal history statement, including:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called to his home on May 8, 2015, per the indictment.

His employment with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 30, 2021 to March 1, 2021.

His termination from the Plainview Police Department on Dec. 3, 2001.

An arrest for domestic assault and battery in Jackson, Mich. on Jan. 14, 1996.

Jackson PD in Jackson, Mich. were called to his home on Jan. 14, 1996, per the indictment.

The indictment alleges he was questioned by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on May 8, 2015 in connection to a verbal argument or domestic disturbance.

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Other Former Coffee City Officials' Cases

Henderson County records show that Portillo and Hicks have similar deals to dismiss their tampering charges pending TCOLE’s confirmation that they’ve surrendered their peace officer licenses.

Former officer Sieck had his criminal charges dropped in June, Witzel had his charges dropped in May of 2024.

The current mayor of Coffee City, Texas, is Marquis Castleberry, who was sworn in on December 9, 2022.

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