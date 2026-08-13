TYLER, Texas -- Going to the gym can already make some of us feel a little vulnerable. Now add the possibility that your sweaty struggle could accidentally become someone else's TikTok background, and some Tyler gym-goers are saying, "Yeah, no, thank you."

A recent post in the Tyler, Texas Rants, Raves and Recommendations V2.0 Facebook group asked an interesting question: Are there any gyms in Tyler where recording isn't allowed... or at least isn't very common?

The person who posted said they've tried several local gyms and frequently encounter people recording themselves. They added that they understand some people just want to simply film to check their form or track their progress. But their concern is ending up in the background of somebody's online content. And judging by the response, they are definitely not the only person who has had this thought.

Why Some Tyler Gym-Goers Don't Want to Be on Camera

One commenter said they don't really care about appearing in the background of someone's video, unless that filming starts to interfere with actually using the equipment. They added they've even had to wait for machines while someone was in the middle of recording.

Another person made a point I hadn't really pondered: the gym can feel like a vulnerable place. Consider if you're someone trying to learn how to use a machine, trying something new, or maybe just trying to finish that last set without being caught on camera making an expression you'd rather not live on the internet ad infinitum.

Why Recording at the Gym Can Make People Uncomfortable

Of course, recording at the gym isn't inherently a problem. Some people truly do want to film themselves to improve their form, document their progress, and, yeah, sometimes share fitness content on their social pages. In fact, a representative from Workout Anytime Tyler South jumped into the comments and said that when the gym creates social content, they make sure they ask people, so no one is included who'd rather not be.

Not Everyone Has a Problem With Gym Videos

Maybe that is the heart of this conversation. For some people, seeing someone record a workout is no big deal. For others, the possibility of appearing in a video they didn't agree to be in is uncomfortable to consider.

And for others, when recording takes over equipment or workout space, the issue isn't necessarily privacy anymore. It's gym etiquette.

Should Tyler Gyms Have No-Recording Areas?

So what do you think? Should Tyler gyms have designated no-recording areas, or even prohibit filming entirely? Tell us what you think, and let us know which gyms do the best job of giving people a heads-up so they have the option of a little more privacy. Send a note to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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