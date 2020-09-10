Child Predator Wanted in Oklahoma Captured in San Marcos

An Oklahoma man wanted for allegedly filming himself performing a lewd act on an infant and uploading it to social media was in the Hays County Jail Thursday evening after being tracked down by U.S. Marshals in San Marcos.

The U.S. Marshals Service reports that 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins was taken into custody shortly before 3:30 PM Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He was found hiding out at a "known associate's" home. That's right: someone was actually harboring this creep.

According to Hays County Jail records, Watkins has been charged with one county of manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts to a child under 12. He faces extradition back to Garfield County, Oklahoma to answer to these charges.

According to U.S. Marshals, Watkins was initially charged by the Enid, OK police department on August 14 after investigators say he filmed himself sexually abusing a six-month-old baby, then distributed the footage via social media.

Police were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture. The Oklahoma City Police Department reports that a tipster reached out to them, which led to Watkins' capture.

It's absolutely disgusting and horrific that the child in this case was subjected to this abuse, but at least the person believed responsible is behind bars and will face justice.