Live from New York, it's Chris Stapleton!

In an effort to top his 2015, Stapleton will take his talents to Saturday Night Live on Jan. 16 to be the featured musical guest for the evening. The guest host is Adam Driver from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Last month, Stapleton appeared on NBC’s Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, wowing Fallon and Questlove and the rest of America with a soulful performance of "Sometimes I Cry." In November, he became the most talked about country artist after his rousing performance with Justin Timberlake at the CMA Awards, during which the two performed a cover of George Jones' "Tennessee Whiskey" and Timberlake's "Drink You Away" — the hottest stage moment of the evening.

Stapleton was recently added to the Coachella 2016 lineup, where he is the only country act on the bill. His 2016 continues to fill up with his own tour which runs through February, additional dates at the C2C Festival in Ireland and London, as well as multiple performances in Germany throughout March.

He is currently nominated for three awards at the Grammys including Album of the Year, Best Country Album and Best Country Song for “Traveller” and will be performing at the ACM Party for a Cause Festival in April before the annual ACM Awards.

