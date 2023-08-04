A Very Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant is Set to Open 3rd East Texas Location

Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is growing and opening another East Texas location, joining previous spots in Tyler, TX and Longview, TX. The popular fast-casual spot will soon have a third location in our area.

If you aren't familiar with them, the brand is known to serve authentic Tex-Mex food and their newest location will be at 300 TX-557 Spur in Terrell, according to a recent project filing.

We first got word back in February that the new 6,600-square-foot restaurant in Terrell, TX could be complete in the fall of 2023, and it looks like they're not far off track for that, as they break ground. We're still not sure when it will open to the public.

Chuy's is a popular spot here in Tyler for my family when they visit, and you guys know I love me some jalapeno ranch. It tastes great on everything. But did you know their first restaurant opened 40 years ago?

The original Chuy's opened in Austin on April 16, 1982, in "an old, abandoned Texas Barbeque joint on iconic Barton Springs Rd." according to their website. Since then, they have rapidly expanded from 15 Texas restaurants to operating close to 100 locations across 17 states.

So, Terrell have you figured it out? What's your favorite item off Chuy's menu? If you need some help check out this gallery below. Enjoy!

