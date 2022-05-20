This Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Finally Coming To Longview, TX

Get ready for more great food options in Longview! A social media post by a Longview City Council member sent Longview residents in a tizzy as it was announced that a very popular Tex-Mex chain from Austin would be expanding into the area.

The Post Was Made By Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III



According to Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III, Chuy's is opening a new location in Longview. Carpenter says the new eatery will be located next to Raising Canes, which is housed at 212 E. Loop 281. It will likely be taking over the location of the old "Red Robin" Burgers which shut down last year after they removed all their signage.

Chuy's Already Has A Tyler Location And Continues To Expand.

The original Chuy's opened in Austin on April 16, 1982, in "an old, abandoned Texas Barbeque joint on iconic Barton Springs Rd." according to their website. Since then, they have rapidly expanded from 15 Texas restaurants to operating close to 100 locations across 17 states. What's your favorite from Chuy's? Check out a gallery below and let us know what you think!

