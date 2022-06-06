Cindy Has A Colorful Past, But It’s Lost Unfortunately. So Write Her A New One, NOW!

Get our free mobile app

We all have a past and we know something about where we came from and how we got to where we are today.

While Cindy definitely has a past, Pets Fur People isn't sure what the past looks like.

Cindy ended up in the care of the Humane Society's Pets Fur People after being picked up as a stray, so not much is known about her background. After being in the care of Gayle Helms and her team at Pets Fur People, Gayle says Cindy is the sweetest and possesses a gentle disposition.

She arrived in their care in November of 2021. Cindy is about six years old and weighs about seventy pounds. Gayle believes that Cindy would fit in with any family as a great companion.

She has been spayed and vetted and will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar, a leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Cindy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

