Three people have now been indicted on charges of organized criminal activity in connection with allegations that credit card skimmers were installed at gas stations in East Texas and the DFW area.

According to CBS 19, arrest documents allege that Jael Diaz-Morejon, Noel Pena-Rodriguez and Adriana Castillo-Oliveros worked together to install credit card skimming devices at multiple gas stations along I-20.

All three were indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity connected to alleged skimmer installations at fuel pumps in Smith County. They were booked into the Smith County Jail in June and have remained there, according to the report.

Investigators Traced Multiple Vehicles

Investigators first learned about skimming devices at a gas station in Garland in late April, after investigating it was determined the device was allegedly connected to the three suspects.

Investigators found evidence showing a white box truck at a fuel pump but did not appear to get any fuel. Two people were inside the vehicle and appeared to shield their identity while installing the skimmer. The truck was found to be registered to Castillo-Oliveros who lives in Arlington. There was another Ford F-350 that appeared to be involved in placing the devices which was also registered to Castillo-Oliveros.

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License Plate Cameras Helped Track the Vehicles

Law enforcement used a license plate camera to find these trucks were registered to Castillo-Oliveros along with another vehicle at her home which was seen traveling along I-20 in the Tyler area on May 7 before returning to the DFW area the following morning. The camera detected the vehicles on FM 14 near I-20 where two gas stations are located.

In two of the three instances, the affidavit stated that one vehicle scouted the targeted fuel pumps before the box truck arrived. Individuals then got out and obstructed the camera at the pump. That is when it's alleged that the individuals manipulated the fuel dispenser before leaving without making a purchase.

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Phone Records and Financial Records Were Also Examined

At the third gas station, Diaz-Morejon and Castillo-Oliveros entered the store. A camera captured Diaz-Morejon making a purchase. Phone records indicated that Pena-Rodriguez's phone was in the area of all Garland skimmer installations and all Smith County installations at the dates and times the devices were allegedly installed.

Investigators also found financial records showing Castillo-Oliveros sent $2,250 to a person in China in late March. The investigator said suspects involved in skimming schemes often send money to China to purchase skimmers and parts for the devices. Customs officials also found that multiple packages from China had been sent to Castillo-Oliveros' home in Arlington over the previous several months.

Court documents show that Castillo-Oliveros and Diaz-Morejon are married. He also had an active warrant out of Oklahoma City for allegedly placing a skimming device in 2023. Diaz-Morejon was also identified as an unidentified suspect in a separate skimming case in Van Zandt County.

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla