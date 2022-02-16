Looks like the City of Keller, TX is need of an exorcism. No wonder no one's coming forward to claim this "creepy Victorian murder doll." I wouldn't want that thing spooking up my house either. How'd this doll just now wind up lost and found? I'd have lost it a long long time ago.

Now listen, I don't necessarily believe in ghosts or possessed dolls, but I'm not betting against that thing being the real life bride of Chucky. Nope it can stay outside on that bench.

And it's good to see that The City of Keller and I are on the same page here. "So noooooormally we’d bring lost and found items inside the building, but uh….yeah. If you’re missing your Creepy Victorian Murder Doll — we’ll go with Vicki M. for short— she’s up here visiting Keller Town Hall, just chillin’ on the front bench presumably cursing every visitor who walks past," read the caption.

"Vicki M. arrived at about 9 p.m. last night, delivered by a gang of spritely teenage girls. So noooooormally we’d think nothing of it, but we’ve seen The Craft. And Annabelle. And Child’s Play. So….yea. We’ll be calling for some backup from Keller Public Safety on this one."

Look out! Behind you. Dammit. We about to lose another good one.

So, I'm not sure if the creepy af doll is back on the bench or still hiding in the police cruiser. There haven't been any updates from the City of Keller. But I promise you as soon as I find out who the hell it belongs to I will update this story.

Before the doll stow away with one of Keller's finest, it became a bit of a celebrity. These folks are crazy for doing this, but several people stopped by for a selfie with "Vicki. M." No word if this was the final time any of these people were seen.

