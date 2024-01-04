Attention Texas Shoppers: If You Hear Code Blue Over The Intercom, Get Out Immediately

This is true from Austin, TX to Atlanta, GA. And while it makes sense, you still might be surprised to learn that there is a uniform color code for Walmart stores across the country. Each store in every state shares the same color-coded emergency announcement system.

Today we're going to take a minute to run down and learn what each color code is and what they mean. And who knows, a few minutes looking this over today could save the life of someone you love, a neighbor, or your own.

If you're ever shopping at Walmart and hear a "Code Blue" over the intercom that means that that there is a potential bomb threat happening in the store. If this happens you should leave your groceries where you're at, go toward an exit, and get as far away from the store as possible.

There are 7 different codes that signify different types of emergencies:

Code Red – This code means there is a fire of some type within the store. After the color is spoken, it’s usually followed by a number. This number refers to the aisle or part of the store where the fire has broken out.

Code White – This code means an accident (such as an injury) or another type of incident has happened within the store.

Code Orange – This code pertains to a chemical spill in some location inside or outside. After the color has been spoken, the location of the chemical spill is also given. Employees who are free at the time of the announcement must help take care of the spill.

Code Black – This code comes about when there is dangerous and severe weather in the area.

Code Brown – When you hear this code, it means that there is a shooter on the premises. This indicates it’s time to head to an exit, if you can. If you’re not near an exit, make sure to follow employee instructions and remain calm.

Code Green – This code means that there is an active hostage situation taking place. If you can do it safely, call the police and request help. Remain as calm as possible and ensure you’re in a safe area of the store.

Code Blue – This code means that there is a potential bomb threat happening in the store.

