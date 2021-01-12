Cody Canada Quits Fan’s Job For Him, ‘Take This Job & Shove It’

THIS. This is what Cameo was made for. Well this and break ups. I don't need to see birthdays or "I love you's". Just this. Why would anyone ever quit a job on their own again when you could get Cody Canada chunkin' up the deuce and quitting for ya. Hell, it may even gets you a promotion. I hope Jason's bosses realized they'd been taking him for granted and gave him a raise and a promotion.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you aren't familiar with Cameo, Aaron Watson has been sending them to fans for a while now. Pat Green, Cory Morrow, Randy Rogers, and Koe Wetzel are all ready to send a sweet happy birthday to your friend, a personalized eff-off to an ex, or, perhaps, help you shoot your shot.

"Cameo is a platform that connects celebrities from music, sports, reality tv with their fans who’d like to send their friends personalized video message," according to the website. For example, if you’d like to wish your friend a happy birthday with a personalized video from Charlie Sheen or Snoop Dogg – for the right price, Cameo acts as the middle man."

Click here to watch as Cody Canada happily updates Johnny Paycheck's "Take This Job and Shove It" for Jason. We're not sure or not if Jason's woman actually left him or if he's just over his job, but he's definitely off to greener pastures in style.

TUNE IN ALERT: This Saturday (January 16th) Cody Canada will be my guest on Radio Texas, LIVE! we'll dive into his new tribute album, The Years, A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada and the Music of Cross Candian Ragweed. The new live album boasts 17 Cody Canada and Ragweed songs sung by your favorite singers including: Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, and many more of Texas' best.

Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app, available on IOS here or ANDROID here. Also, give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.