Cody Jinks Moved to Read Names of Service Members Killed in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O77oysDDR6I

It's well documented, Cody Jinks is one of the most sincere guys you'll ever meet. Just like his songs, he's not about the the pomp and circumstance or pageantry. Jinks just has this natural uncanny ability to connect with people.

The man is real.

In honor of Memorial Day, let's take a look back at the time Jinks was performing in Richmond, KY, and was handed a bracelet on stage. It's safe to say that Jinks had no idea the weight of the bracelet he was handed until he got a moment to actually check it out.

“I don’t know if I can do it without crying.”

It turns out it was a Killed In Action bracelet. If you aren't familiar, that is a memorial bracelet that contains the names of servicemen and women who were killed in combat. More often than not it is worn by a serviceman and woman who served alongside the deceased.

Jinks wore the bracelet for the rest of his performance of "Holy Water," then at the end, holding back tears, he read the names on the bracelet. After he finished the crowd erupted in a chant "USA, USA, USA."

Shout out to YouTuber the C for sharing this one.

https://youtu.be/pezSmh3r8so

Earlier this month Jinks released the first official music video of his career. It's for the song "Hurt You" that was included on his Mercy album that was released last year. The song certainly lends itself to a great music video.

Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app to hear all of your favorite Texas & Red Dirt artists nonstop. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.