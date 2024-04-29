An evangelical pastor from North Carolina blasted the Bible that Trump was selling, calling it 'blasphemous' and 'disgusting.'

There are many supporters of Donald Trump in Longview and Tyler, Texas. Despite whatever drama(s) have been surrounding him, the loyalty to him by some people seems to be unwavering.

However, we have heard from some Texans that, although they still support him, they don't feel the same as they did in the past.

Many of us have seen the reports that consistently show that Donald Trump remains extraordinarily popular among those who identify as Evangelical Christians.

However, that isn't the case for the pastor of one North Carolina Church, Loran Livingston.

An article shared by HuffPost states that 'Livingston ripped Trump’s $59.99 Bible during a sermon at the Central Church of North Carolina in Charlotte on April 14. Footage of his comments recently went viral on social media.'

In addition, Pastor Livingston called the 'God Bless the USA' Bible a 'ploy.'

Why does Livingston find the Bible Donald Trump was promoting so repugnant?

Pastor Loran Livingston told his congregation that the Bible is not an 'American Gospel.'

In the ramp-up to the comments regarding the 'God Bless the USA' Bible, Livingston shared some anti-LGBTQ+ thoughts, equated abortion to murder, and warned against mixing religion with politics.

While Livingston didn't say the name 'Donald Trump' specifically, his comments seem to have convinced many that he was referring to the Bible Trump was encouraging his supporters to buy.

Livingston said:

"When you don’t read and pray. You say, ‘Wow, there’s a Bible out now that includes the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, isn’t that wonderful?’ No, no. It’s disgusting. It’s blasphemous. It’s a ploy. [...] Are you kidding me? Some of you are so encouraged by that. Let me tell you something. The gospel is not an American gospel. It is the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Here's the video in its entirety:

