Country Super Star Celebrates Stadium Show By Throwing First Pitch Tonight

Here in Texas, we've known that Cody Johnson was destined for great things for over a decade, and it's so nice to see the rest of the world finally catching up.

This week Cody Johnson announced a few new stops to his Leather Tour, including Globe Life Field in Arlington. The new show will take place on Saturday, November 9th with Jon Pardi joining him for support.

To celebrate the big announcement, tonight (April 23) Cody will throw out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners home game at Globe Life Field.

Johnson has played massive soldout shows at RODEOHOUSTON, and in stadiums as support for George Strait and Luke Combs. This show, though, will mark his first, standalone, headlining stadium concert. And you can bet it's a sign of even bigger things to come.

From The Fort Worth Reporter, “My guys and I have spent 17 years on the road,” Cody said. “And it’s not lost on any of us how fortunate we are to get to do this for a living and now at this level. I truly believe God put me on this earth to help make country music sound like country music again. Can’t wait to see y’all on Nov 9th, at Globe Life Field.”

2024 has been perhaps Johnson's biggest year yet. He released his ninth album, Leather, in November 2023. He's currently up for five ACM Awards, including the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

COJONation pre-sale tickets for the Arlington concert will be available beginning on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 am to Thursday, April 25 at 10 pm at CodyJohnsonmusic.com.

If you're craving more Cody Johnson, Turnpike Troubadours, Koe Wetzel, and all the best Texas and Red Dirt, download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app for ANDROID or IOS.  Use it to stream the best music in the world commercial-free.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '24 Full Lineup

This May 4th, we'll be taking over The Brick Streets for our 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 4th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 2nd, at reddirtbbqfest.com.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival: The Full List of Our '24 BBQ Joints

It's no secret that Texans are proud people, and two of the things we're most proud of are our barbecue and our music. That's how Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was born. Now featuring more than 20 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas AND the biggest names in Texas & Red Dirt Music, we combine the best of both worlds. If you haven't been to Red Dirt yet, we hope to see you in 2024!
Categories: East Texas News

More From 101.5 KNUE