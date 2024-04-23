Country Super Star Celebrates Stadium Show By Throwing First Pitch Tonight

Here in Texas, we've known that Cody Johnson was destined for great things for over a decade, and it's so nice to see the rest of the world finally catching up.

This week Cody Johnson announced a few new stops to his Leather Tour, including Globe Life Field in Arlington. The new show will take place on Saturday, November 9th with Jon Pardi joining him for support.

To celebrate the big announcement, tonight (April 23) Cody will throw out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners home game at Globe Life Field.

Johnson has played massive soldout shows at RODEOHOUSTON, and in stadiums as support for George Strait and Luke Combs. This show, though, will mark his first, standalone, headlining stadium concert. And you can bet it's a sign of even bigger things to come.

From The Fort Worth Reporter, “My guys and I have spent 17 years on the road,” Cody said. “And it’s not lost on any of us how fortunate we are to get to do this for a living and now at this level. I truly believe God put me on this earth to help make country music sound like country music again. Can’t wait to see y’all on Nov 9th, at Globe Life Field.”

2024 has been perhaps Johnson's biggest year yet. He released his ninth album, Leather, in November 2023. He's currently up for five ACM Awards, including the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

COJONation pre-sale tickets for the Arlington concert will be available beginning on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 am to Thursday, April 25 at 10 pm at CodyJohnsonmusic.com.

